MISSOULA — Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a crash involving a go-cart in Missoula on March 30, 2024.

Missoula County Sheriff and Coroner Jeremiah Petersen says 27-year-old Jaren Coleman-Hitchcock, of Missoula, died in the collision which happened in the area of South Third Street West and Stonybrook Drive.

The Missoula Police Department previously reported the incident involved a collision between a Subaru Outback and the go-cart.