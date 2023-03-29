Man whose body was found along I-90 near Missoula identified

MISSOULA - Authorities have released the name of the man whose body was found along I-90 near Missoula earlier this month.

Missoula County Sheriff Jeremiah Petersen has identified that man as 61-year-old Ian C. Throndsen of Missoula.

Throndsen's body was found on March 12, 2023, along Interstate 90 near mile marker 109.

A news release notes that currently, "no criminal activity has been identified as contributing to the death of Mr. Throndsen."

The cause of death is pending reports submitted by the Montana State Crime Lab.