MCPS Board of Trustees to discuss search for new superintendent

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) Board of Trustees will begin discussions Tuesday evening on how to move forward in the search for a new superintendent.

Current MCPS Superintendent Rob Watson gave his resignation notice last week, effective at the end of June.

During Tuesday’s regularly scheduled board meeting, the trustees will discuss their immediate options.

According to their agenda, those options include the appointment of an interim superintendent and/or the initiation of a search to fill the position.

Watson is leaving to become the new executive director of the School Administrators of Montana.

