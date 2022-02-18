Missoula County Public Schools Superintendent Rob Watson, leaving position

MISSOULA — A change for Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) is coming.

Superintendent Rob Watson is leaving his position with the district effective June 30, 2022.

Watson has been the superintendent of MCPS for three years and in public education for 29.

He shared in a Friday press conference that his new position will still have him in public education, just advocating for children, differently.

“Probably my, my fondest memory for the last two-and-a-half years has been the fact that continue to work together to keep our kids in school and learning,” Watson recalled.

Since becoming superintendent, he has been working through arguably the toughest time to be a public educator — the COVID-19 pandemic. But that is not the reason why Watson is leaving his position with MCPS.

“It'll give me the chance to advocate for educators, not only here in Missoula, but across our state," said Watson. "In sort of those venues that you typically would expect advocacy like the legislature, the interim Education Committee, the board of Public Ed.”

Watson is leaving to become the executive director for School Administration of Montana. He applied for the position to advocate for public education and progress the professional development for school leaders in Montana.

“For me, it wasn't about leaving this position," said Watson. "It was more about where I was. going, what I'd be doing and continue to advocate for that; for that role in public.”

Watson says his hope is to make a greater impact in the world of public education through his new position.

He also says that he feels good about leaving MCPS in the hands of a new superintendent as they are “wrapping up loose ends” with the 2019 Strategic Plan.

The next step will be to find a new superintendent for MCPS and the board will discuss the future plans during a Feb. 22 meeting.