MCPS reconsidering later class start times

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) leaders are considering rolling back this year's later starting schedule saying there were "challenges" in trying to use the alternating times.

MCPS adopted the later starting times last year thinking it would help with student learning and be more accommodating for family schedules.

The decision also involved creative scheduling for the bus service.

But now, MCPS staff say while the alternative bell schedule "had some benefits," there were "equally as many challenges."

Administrators now recommend the district go back to its original schedule for the 2022-23 school year.

The change will be reviewed during the Board meeting on Tuesday, March 8, with a final decision later this month.