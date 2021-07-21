MCPS will monitor schedule changes for adjustments

MISSOULA — Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) Superintendent Rob Watson says the district plans on closely monitoring a new district-wide school class schedule this fall, to see if future adjustments will be needed.

The District had been talking about a "late start" for high school for the past several years. Necessary adjustments during the pandemic showed changes could work for all grades.

The new schedule includes a little earlier start for middle school, uniformity for elementary dismissal, and a late start for high school, especially on Thursday at 9:40 a.m.

Watson says the District believes the changes are more "family-friendly" but recognizes it could impact after-school activities and employers who depend on a team workforce. So administrators will watch and adjust.

"There has to be some push and pull and we know that we're not going to make everyone happy, but we wanted to get something out there to just to get us started and use this year to review," Watson said.

Watson says all of the information about the schedule changes is posted on the MCPS website. And if parents have specific questions, they'll be able to direct that to the leadership at each school when they start returning from summer vacation next month.

