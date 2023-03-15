Micah Hill offered Missoula County Public Schools superintendent position

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Public Schools Board (MCPS) of Trustees voted to offer the superintendent position to Micah Hill on Tuesday night, subject to the successful negotiation of a contract.

Hill interviewed with trustees for the superintendent position and also met with administrators, students, staff, and residents on March 7.

Board members then reviewed comments collected at meet-and-greet sessions before voting unanimously to offer the position to Hill effective July 1, 2023.

Hill — the current superintendent of Kalispell Public Schools — has previously served as a principal, as a dean of students and activities director, and as an English teacher.

The MCPS Superintendent Search began in 2022 after Dr. Rob Watson announced that he was leaving his position with MCPS effective June 30, 2022, to take a position with the School Administrators of Montana.

Russ Lodge, who previously served as Assistant Superintendent, is serving as the Interim Superintendent until his retirement at the end of June.

Additional information about Hill and the superintendent search process can be found on the MCPS District website.