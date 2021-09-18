Watch
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Desta Jo Rummel-Cantrell

items.[0].image.alt
MTN
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory for Desta Jo Rummel-Cantrell
Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Desta Jo Rummel-Cantrell
Posted at 8:34 AM, Sep 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-18 10:34:30-04

GREAT FALLS — A Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Desta Jo Rummel-Cantrell, at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Desta, 43 years old, has not been seen or heard from since September 7th at 7 a.m.

She has not been active on social media or contacted friends and family since that time. This is extremely out of character for Desta.

The advisory states that Desta has been in an abusive, violent relationship and there is strong concern for her well-being.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 154 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Desta, please call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.

Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Desta Jo Rummel-Cantrell

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader