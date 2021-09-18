Missing-Endangered Person Advisory issued for Desta Jo Rummel-Cantrell

GREAT FALLS — A Missing-Endangered Person Advisory has been issued for Desta Jo Rummel-Cantrell, at the request of the Missoula Police Department.

Desta, 43 years old, has not been seen or heard from since September 7th at 7 a.m.

She has not been active on social media or contacted friends and family since that time. This is extremely out of character for Desta.

The advisory states that Desta has been in an abusive, violent relationship and there is strong concern for her well-being.

She is 5 feet 4 inches tall, 154 pounds, with green eyes and brown hair.

If you have any information about Desta, please call the Missoula Police Department at 406-552-6300 or call 911.