Missing man's remains found west of Missoula

MISSOULA — Authorities have found the remains of a man who had been missing since last month.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office reports that remains found in the vicinity of the West Fork of Petty Creek have been positively identified as Taylor Simonson who was last seen on the morning of Oct. 12.

"Our deepest condolences go out to Taylor’s family and friends during this difficult time. Please keep them in your thoughts and prayers," a social media post states.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office and Missoula County Search and Rescue — assisted by neighboring counties and multiple other agencies — conducted an extensive search of the area in and around the West Fork of Petty Creek.