MISSOULA - The woman who had been the subject of Missing Endangered Person Advisory earlier this week has been located.

The Missoula Police Department reports that 37-year-old Katharine Schreck has been found and "has been removed as a missing person."

MPD spokeswoman Whitney Bennett tells MTN News Katharine contacted her mother and advised she was okay.

Katharine was not located by law enforcement.

Katharine had last been seen on Friday, March 10, 2023, at The Inn on Broadway in Missoula.