Missoula airport sets another monthly passenger record

MISSOULA – July has come and gone and once again the Missoula Montana Airport is reporting a new passenger record has been set.

A total of 120,895 passengers passed through the gates, marking a 25.5% increase over the July of 2022. The new numbers also broke the previous record of 113,121 passengers which was set in July of 2019.

"This milestone is a reflection of our ongoing efforts to increase travel options for our community,” stated Airport Director Brian Ellestad. “We extend our heartfelt gratitude to our airline partners, the Missoula community, and the flying public for continually choosing to fly out of MSO.”

Alaska, Allegiant, American, Delta, and United Airlines currently serve the Missoula airport, offering non-stop service to 13 cities.