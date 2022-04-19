Missoula airport, transit system drop face mask mandate

MISSOULA - A Florida federal judge recently ruled that the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) no longer has authority to issue mask mandates for planes and other public transportation.

The Transportation Security Administration (TSA) announced following the ruling that they will no longer enforce mask mandates.

Passengers at the Missoula airport are still being encouraged to wear masks and follow COVID-19 protocols, however, airport staff will not enforce mask mandates.

Although they took down mask mandate signs, the airport will still provide masks, as some final destinations may require them – including Canada.

Missoula Airport director discusses dropping of face mask mandate

"It'll be you know we would have loved to see to see that a little more organized instead of abruptly canceled so we could be a little more organized, but you just don't know what's going to happen as the virus goes up it may be reinstituted to it at a later date,” Missoula Montana Airport Director Brian Ellestad.

Glacier International Airport in Kalispell also dropped the mask mandate.

Mountain Line announced on social media Tuesday that the transit system “is no longer requiring masks to be worn on board” buses.