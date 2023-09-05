Missoula Area Central Labor Council marks Labor Day

MISSOULA - The organization that helps dozens of unions across Western Montana advocate for justice in the workplace celebrated Labor Day with their annual picnic at Fort Missoula.

The Missoula Area Central Labor Council provides resources to local unions — such as guidance for negotiations when at the bargaining table with employers.

The picnic was one of their annual events that helps bring awareness for what a union does and how it can be beneficial.

"What all the workers in a shop want is what a union represents. So, if people want better wages, we help them negotiate for better wages,” explained Missoula Central Labor Council President Derek Hitt. “They want benefits and retirement -- we help them negotiate for that."

"We all have our little get togethers, right? Every month where we all get to sit down together as community leaders and leaders of our organization to talk about what’s going on in our city,” added Brandon Colwell with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Union. “What we want to see different, and facilitate that change."

The Missoula Central Labor Council can be reached at Maclcboard@gmail.com or on Facebook.