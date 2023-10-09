Missoula Bone and Joint welcomes new orthopedic trauma surgeon

MISSOULA — Missoula Bone and Joint is home to a new type of surgeon, one who specializes in orthopedic trauma and can also treat acute orthopedic care.

“I was drawn here because I am best friends with someone who is already in the practice, the practice really got to the point and the community really got to the point where they needed someone with an orthopedic trauma background to provide the advanced-level acute orthopedic and trauma care that this community needed," said Dr. Richard Myers. "I was looking for a new opportunity for myself and my family and it just felt like the right fit for everybody."

Dr. Myers explained what type of care he can provide to patients with orthopedic injuries.

“I work and I do surgery and nonoperative orthopedic care, I work here at the Missoula Bone and Joint Surgery Center as well in partnership with St. Patrick Hospital and Providence. I do pretty much anything acute orthopedic care. My specialty is orthopedic trauma, which really leads to fractures, sprains, strains, dislocations, open fractures, pelvis injuries, pretty much you name it and if it comes through the front doors of the hospital I can take care of it."

There hasn't been a surgeon like Dr. Myers who specializes in orthopedic trauma for at least the last 15 years. During that time, any patient who had a more complex or advanced injury was often transported via LifeFlight or driven to a larger city to receive care, taking the patient out of Missoula away from their family and support system.

“With me here now and the support of my partners and the hospital, we can provide all that high-level orthopedic care and no one has to be transferred out for an orthopedic reason at this point,” Dr Myers told MTN News.

Dr. Myers says he's been able to treat patients who have been transferred out for injuries before he got here in Missoula, allowing them to have more access to high-level orthopedic care.

