Missoula businesses ready for Small Business Saturday

MISSOULA — There are many opportunities to shop local on Small Business Saturday on November 25, 2023, in Missoula.

Many downtown businesses will have sales, promotions, and giveaways in a day meant to celebrate locally owned businesses and promote keeping our money in the community.



All you'll have to do on Saturday is hit the Hip Strip and downtown Missoula to see what local businesses are offering.

Paddleheads Post owner Dawna Kulaski is more than appreciative of the attention this day brings to her business and others in town.

“It’s a great thing to have. I don’t know if other cities promote it as well as our MDA does downtown,” Kulaski said. “Lots of specials. Every store downtown...is privately owned or locally owned. So, it’s just great to give the business to the locals and keep us going.”

Local Small Business Saturday information can be found at https://www.missouladowntown.com/small-business-saturday/.