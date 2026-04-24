Missoula cannabis dispensaries see new hope after the federal government reclassifies medical marijuana

MISSOULA — On Thursday, President Donald Trump's acting attorney general signed an order reclassifying state-licensed medical marijuana as a less-dangerous drug, a major policy shift long sought by advocates who said cannabis should never have been treated like heroin by the federal government.

With the recent announcement of the rescheduling of medical marijuana, it has left some Missoula cannabis dispensaries with high hopes.

Brandon Madland is the owner of Madhouse Cannabis Farms.

He has worked in the cannabis industry ever since cannabis started to become medically legalized.

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Missoula dispensaries react to medical marijuana rescheduling

He says that the rescheduling could mean a lot for those who use cannabis medically, with things like tax write-offs being one of the main benefits.

He also says that the opportunity to research cannabis will open up more opportunities for the industry as a whole.

There are still many steps to reach that point, but there may be movement this year.

“It should open up the options for patients to take deductions on their products. It should, you know, so it should be able to at least on a medical card holder level. Yeah, I would say that in this year, you're gonna see a ripple effect that actually can mean something for the customers,” Madland said.

The order signed by attorney general Todd Blanche does not legalize marijuana for medical or recreational use under U.S. law. But it does change the way it's regulated, shifting licensed medical marijuana from Schedule I — reserved for drugs without medical use and with high potential for abuse — to the less strictly regulated Schedule III.