Missoula City Council approves spending to purchase mobile home park

MISSOULA — MISSOULA - The Missoula City Council on Monday night unanimously approved the spending of $181,550 from the Affordable Housing Trust Fund to purchase the land of a Franklin to the Fort mobile home park.

In order to keep the area affordable, NeighborWorks Montana will use the money to help residents of Twen Tre purchase their property.

Mobile home residents are often at risk of displacement due to rising lot rents and the potential for change of land use and redevelopment.

This money will go far in helping 28 households secure a more certain future by owning the land on which their homes sit.