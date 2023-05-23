Watch Now
Missoula City Council committee to discuss overnight camping emergency ordinance

A Missoula City Council committee will discuss amending the city's emergency ordinance regarding overnight camping on May 24, 2023.
Homeless Camping
Posted at 3:18 PM, May 23, 2023
MISSOULA - A Missoula City Council committee will discuss amending the city's emergency ordinance regarding overnight camping on Wednesday, May 24, 2023.

With thousands of people expected to visit Missoula's parks, trails, and playgrounds, city officials want to prevent encampments in public spaces.

The emergency ordinance would come into compliance with the Ninth Circuit Court decision by clarifying that not all city lands are closed to overnight camping or sleeping and declaring an emergency to protect public health, safety and welfare.

The committee meets at 1:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the Missoula City Council Chambers at 140 West Pine Street.

Additional information can be found here.

