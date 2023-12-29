Missoula City Council members sworn in

MISSOULA — The Garden City has turned the page to a new chapter for the Missoula City Council.

Six city council representatives and new city clerk Clair Trimble were sworn in by Mayor Andrea Davis on Friday, December 29, 2023.

Among those sworn in were Eric Melson and Bob Campbell, the two newest city council members who will start their new term in the new year. Gwen Jones, Sandra Vasecka, Mirtha Bercerra, and Amber Sherill were all reelected or appointed to their current seat.

All of the Missoula City Council representatives were selected in the November election — with the exception of Vasecka who was appointed by the city council earlier this month after a tied recount. All of the newly elected or reelected council members will be serving four-year terms, while Vasecka will be serving a two-year term.

Campbell says that while he's ready for the tough conversations ahead, he's excited to continue his public service.

"I’m excited to just be a part of this. It’s a new type of public service for me. I was a member of the police department for 23 years and served the community so [I am] very familiar [with] a lot of the issues facing our community. So, I feel honored and blessed that folks in Ward 5 gave me the opportunity to serve in this new way on city council.”

The first Missoula City Council meeting with the newly elected or reelected representatives will take place at 6 p.m. on January 8, 2024.