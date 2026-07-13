MISSOULA — Replacing either your water or sewer lines can be, expensive.

The City of Missoula is aware of this and is now set to update its rebate and loan program for property owners to replace their lines.

(WATCH: Missoula City Council set to vote on updating sewer and water line loan and rebate program)

Missoula City Council set to vote on updating sewer and water line loan and rebate program

“We want to incentivize people to replace their whole service line. So, you know, the changes would say you'd be eligible for a $1,500 rebate if you replace your line between the main and your curb box, and then another $1,500 that would incentivize you to replace from the curb box to the house,” Logan McInnis, deputy director of utilities for the City of Missoula, said.

Logan McInnis, deputy director of utilities for the City of Missoula, says that across the city, there are anywhere between 11,000 and 12,000 galvanized steel water and sewer lines that need to be replaced.

“You know, they're 80 to 100 years old. So, those are all good candidates for being replaced,” McInnis said.

The main changes to the program are that you can now apply for a rebate only for your replacement, where before it was required by the city to also get a loan through it.

“Not everybody wants a loan, but of course, everybody that is eligible is going to want kind of the free money. So we--just from a paperwork standpoint, we're kind of separating those processes,” McInnis said.

The Missoula City Council has the ultimate say on the changes to the program, with them voting tonight on whether to adopt it.