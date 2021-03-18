Missoula Co. reports additional death related to COVID-19

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County health department reports an additional COVID-19 related death Thursday morning, bringing the total deaths to 85 Missoula county residents.

MCCHD reports 32 additional COVID-19 cases since their Wednesday update, bringing the total active cases to 158 in Missoula county.

Since the pandemic started over a year ago, there have been 8,491 cumulative positive cases and 8245 recoveries.

There are six Missoula County residents and three out of county residents in Missoula area hospitals with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

