Missoula Co. reports additional death related to COVID-19

Megan Mannering/MTN News
The Missoula City-County Health Department at 301 West Alder Street.
Missoula City County Health Department
Posted at 11:11 AM, Mar 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-18 13:11:57-04

MISSOULA — The Missoula City-County health department reports an additional COVID-19 related death Thursday morning, bringing the total deaths to 85 Missoula county residents.

MCCHD reports 32 additional COVID-19 cases since their Wednesday update, bringing the total active cases to 158 in Missoula county.
Since the pandemic started over a year ago, there have been 8,491 cumulative positive cases and 8245 recoveries.

There are six Missoula County residents and three out of county residents in Missoula area hospitals with COVID-19 as of Thursday morning.

