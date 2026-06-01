MISSOULA — Despite recent rainfall, Missoula County officials are looking ahead to fire season. Their preparations include public workshops about an update to the Community Wildfire Protection Plan.

The workshops will allow residents to comment on the CWPP, which serves as a guide to understand wildfire risks.

The CWPP outlines action items residents, agencies and community organizations can take to reduce the threat and impact of wildfires.

WATCH THE VIDEO TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE CWPP UPDATE:

Missoula Co. to hold workshops for Community Wildfire Protection Plan update

CWPPs were created as planning tools in 2003 under the Health Forests Restoration Act. Missoula County's last update was in 2018.

The latest update will use new data, look at how conditions have changed, and address new issues such as wildfire smoke, according to a county press release.

The first round of public engagement runs June 1 to June 4 with workshops across Missoula County.

“These workshops will help residents understand how the CWPP involves them and what they can do to reduce the impact of wildfire on their homes and communities," Karen Hughes, director of the Planning, Development and Sustainability Department, stated in a press release.

The workshops will run from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. and will include presentations, breakout sessions and community discussions.

The following is the schedule for the first week of June:



Missoula: Monday, June 1 – Balsamroot Room at the Exploration Center (1075 South Ave. W.)

Frenchtown: Tuesday, June 2 – Frenchtown Fire Hall (6875 Marion St.)

Lolo: Wednesday, June 3 – Lolo School Commons (5305 Farm Lane)

Seeley Lake: Thursday, June 4 – Sullivan Memorial Community Park Building, Seeley Lake Community Hall (3248 Hwy. 83)

You can learn more about the CWPP by visiting the county's website.