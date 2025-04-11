Missoula completes downtown wayfinding project

MISSOULA — Missoula has completed its downtown wayfinding project, adding a total of 10 new kiosks around town.
The project aims to enhance navigation and showcase the city's rich history through interpretive panels and maps.
This initiative, funded by the Business Improvement District and the Missoula Downtown Foundation, improves accessibility and offers a self-guided walking tour for locals and visitors.
The ten kiosks include:
- Gathering at the Place of Little Bull Trout at the Missoula Public Library
- Celebrating Community and the Arts at the Missoula Art Museum
- Crossroads of Commerce can be found at Central Park Garage
- Arrival of the Automobile at the ZACC
- Missoula's Restricted District near Front & Ryman
- A Growing City at Broadway & Higgins
- Missoula Mercantile right on Front & Pattee
- Travel to Missoula at North Higgins & Alder
- Celebrating in the Streets at Spruce & Higgins
- Welcome to Caras Park, of course at the Caras Park Pavilion.