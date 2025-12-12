Salute to Service: Marion Fire Department hosting annual community dinner

MARION — The Marion Fire Department is giving back to the community that supports them all year long by hosting its annual community dinner this weekend.

The free event takes place from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and will be followed by a tree lighting at 7:30 p.m. at the main fire station on Gopher Lane.

Firefighters will prepare 25 turkeys and all the fixings, with a live auction for desserts and other donated items.

Marion Fire Department

The fire department says donations from the dinner help them buy new equipment.

This year alone, they've purchased gas monitors, fire gear and breathing apparatus. The department also bought an automated CPR device and a thermal imaging camera.

The department says it's a great way for the community to meet its first responders during the holiday season.

Click here for more information about Saturday's event.