University of Montana holds Fall graduation, over 1,000 students graduate

MISSOULA — The University of Montana held its fall graduation ceremony at the Adams Center on Friday, with over 1,000 students graduating.

Lana Batts, a UM graduate who spent years in Washington, D.C., and across the country working in the trucking industry, delivered the commencement speech.

She ultimately advised policymakers to shape the trucking landscape we see today.

Batts said that throughout the newly graduated students' lives, they will come across many pieces to the puzzle of life, and that UM will most likely be a large part of that puzzle.