Missoula County Deputy fighting speeding ticket from fatal crash

MISSOULA — A Missoula County Sheriff's Deputy is fighting a speeding ticket in front of a jury — a rare move that stems from a deadly crash.

The crash happened in May 2025, south of Lolo on Highway 93.

Michael Baker was leading a three-vehicle law enforcement convoy headed to execute a search warrant.

According to court testimony, Baker was traveling 84 miles per hour, without lights and sirens, in the left lane when an elderly man — who prosecutors say was not supposed to be driving due to health issues — pulled out in front of him.

The elderly man died at the scene.

Baker received a speeding ticket from the crash, but he is now fighting it in court.

His defense attorney argues he was acting in accordance with the Sheriff's Office policy.

But prosecutors point to a state law requiring officers to activate their lights and sirens when driving above the speed limit.

The trial is expected to continue Tuesday.

We will update you as soon as the jury reaches a verdict.