Missoula County fire danger level dropped to “moderate”

Stage II Fire restrictions across Missoula County have been rescinded
The Lolo National Forest announced on August 12, 2024, that fire danger on the forest has been lowered to “moderate.”
MISSOULA — The fire danger level in Missoula County has been lowered to “moderate.”

Fire officials note that when the fire danger to “moderate” fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fires is low.

Stage II Fire restrictions across Missoula County have been rescinded. However, outdoor debris burning remains closed.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for more information about fire danger and restrictions across Montana.

The Lolo National Forest dropped to “moderate” fire danger on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.

Moderate Fire Danger

