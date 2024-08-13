Missoula County fire danger level dropped to “moderate”

MISSOULA — The fire danger level in Missoula County has been lowered to “moderate.”

Fire officials note that when the fire danger to “moderate” fires can start from most accidental causes, but the number of fires is low.

Stage II Fire restrictions across Missoula County have been rescinded. However, outdoor debris burning remains closed.

Visit https://www.mtfireinfo.org/ for more information about fire danger and restrictions across Montana.

The Lolo National Forest dropped to “moderate” fire danger on Monday, Aug. 12, 2024.