Missoula County health official issues communicable disease reminder

MISSOULA — Missoula County health officials say while our COVID-19 case count holds steady at some of the lowest numbers we've seen, we're starting to see some other diseases pick up.

Missoula County Incident Commander Cindy Farr recently told MTN News that we're seeing an increase in cases of norovirus and other communicable diseases.

She says that could be because people are getting lax with precautions around COVID-19 as the world opens up more and more.

But Farr wants people to know everything we've gotten used to over the pandemic, can be used to prevent these other diseases.

"When I'm looking at the numbers of other communicable diseases, those numbers have been really low over the past year, and now we're starting to see them bump back up,” Farr explained.

Farr also told MTN News that she’s s not aware of a single confirmed case of the flu in Missoula County this year.

But she added that could be because potential cases were only getting tested for COVID-19.

