Missoula County holds open house to inform residents about floodplain map changes

MISSOULA COUNTY — Missoula County officials held an open house at Lolo School on Thursday to walk residents through proposed changes to local floodplain maps.

The updates cover three waterways: the Clark Fork River, the Bitterroot River, and Rock Creek. The current maps have not been updated since the 1970s. The county is now working with the Federal Emergency Management Agency and the state Department of Natural Resources to bring the data up to date.

The new maps could mean that some properties that were not previously considered a flood risk will be if the maps are adopted. Areas that could see changes include Bonner, Clinton, East Missoula, Frenchtown, Lolo, and Orchard Homes.

The stakes are high for the county to act. If Missoula County does not adopt the new maps, residents could lose access to federal flood insurance. The county itself could also lose eligibility for federal disaster aid, leaving local taxpayers to foot the bill after a major flood.

Not everyone at Thursday's open house was convinced the changes were welcome news. Although Errol Rupe, who has been living on the floodplain since 1998, says that living near the water comes with certain acknowledgements.

"I mean, you're living in Montana. If you don't like some of the risks, they go with it. Go back to Chicago or wherever you came from or California. California's flooding. They're burning. So I'll take my chances here," Errol Rupe said.

Residents with questions about how the changes might affect their specific property can contact Missoula County floodplain staff by phone at 406-258-4657 or in person at the county planning department on East Main Street.

The official appeals period and final adoption of the new maps are still ahead.

The county will hold two more open houses in Frenchtown and Clinton from 6 - 7:30 p.m.

Frenchtown: Monday, March 30

Frenchtown Fire Hall, 6875 Marion St.

Clinton: Tuesday, March 31

Clinton School, 20397 E. Mullan Road

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