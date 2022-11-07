Missoula County Public Schools cancels after-school athletics, activities

MISSOULA - Monday's winter weather has prompted Missoula County Public Schools (MCPS) to cancel all afterschool athletics and activities.

Buses are expected to run as usual. However, MCPS notes there may some delays due to road conditions.

After-school care programs located in MCPS school buildings will contact families if they expect to close on Monday.

People should reach out to their child’s program directly if they have any questions about after-school programs.

Continuing snowfall and temperatures around the freezing point are expected in Missoula County through the rest of the week.

A message sent to families notes that if a student’s bus is delayed for more than 15 minutes — for any reason — affected families will be contacted.

Additional information can be found at the Severe Weather and Other Notifications page on the MCPS website.

MCPS will notify families via its messaging system that provides text, email and voice alerts in the event of school delays or closures.

School officials ask people consider following these steps to keep students safe in cold weather while waiting for the bus in the morning: