Missoula County Public Schools holds meeting to discuss budget cuts

MISSOULA — The administration building of Missoula County Public Schools was overflowing Tuesday evening with people concerned about the possible budget cuts that may be coming to the district.

The district is facing an $8 million deficit due to shortfalls in the general budget of over $3 million, and a $5 million reduction in ESSER funds.

With 100 positions possibly on the line students and other supporters lined up in front of the building before the monthly board trustees meeting to put on a display for the staff whose positions may be cut due to the budget.

The concern was mostly for staff involved with art programs, but other positions such as school nurses, librarians, and teachers who are not tenured could also be in jeopardy.

During the meeting members of the community had the opportunity to make their voices and concerns heard in front of the trustees.

Several teachers and residents voiced their opinions on the impact members of the faculty have on the students and the community.

One resident asked the board to reconsider the importance of the arts director position in the school district.

MCPS Superintendent Michah Hill and other trustee board members gave recommendations to the public to make their concerns heard at the state level and Hill also said these decisions are not easy.

“As we have worked on this nothing has been taken lightly I know that I speak for every person involved when I say the decisions have weighed on us immensely,” Hill said.

“The process of choosing what to consider cutting, and potential positions to reduce is agonizing. Ask our union presidents whether they’ve had hard conversations about trying to protect and preserve the programming and the staffing.”

The district is currently waiting on levy requests that will be decided by Missoula County voters during school elections in May that will determine what cuts need to be made.

The levies would provide additional funding the district could use to make fewer cuts in staffing.