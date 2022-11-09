Missoula County resumes counting midterm election ballots

MISSOULA - The votes are once again being tallied in Missoula following the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 election.

The Missoula County Elections Office had previously stated there were more than 5,500 ballots remaining to be counted.

Elections staff are back at it this morning, processing ballots and running them through the tabulators. We expect to have updated results from the approximately 5,500 remaining ballots posted at https://t.co/Gw5epO5YM7 in the next few hours. pic.twitter.com/H3b0azpsfN — Missoula Votes (@MissoulaVotes) November 9, 2022

There was a delay in the counting process on Tuesday after the elections office stated that "initial results will be delayed because results from Monday's equipment testing were inadvertently included when compiling the 8 p.m. report."