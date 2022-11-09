Watch Now
Missoula County resumes counting midterm election ballots

Posted at 10:53 AM, Nov 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-09 12:53:26-05

MISSOULA - The votes are once again being tallied in Missoula following the Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022 election.

The Missoula County Elections Office had previously stated there were more than 5,500 ballots remaining to be counted.

There was a delay in the counting process on Tuesday after the elections office stated that "initial results will be delayed because results from Monday's equipment testing were inadvertently included when compiling the 8 p.m. report."

