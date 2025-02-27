Missoula County rural parks, open spaces getting grant-funded upgrades

MISSOULA COUNTY — $90,000 in grant funding is heading to improve parks, trails and open spaces throughout rural Missoula County.

Five projects will soon be underway in Lolo, Bonner, Seeley Lake and Clinton.

"The greater reach that we can get around Missoula County, the better,"said Missoula County Parks and Trails Specialist Bethany Gunther. "Giving local kids, families, just a healthy outlet within the community within walking distance."

$15,000 is going to Five Valleys Land Trust to increase accessibility in Rock Creek.

"The core of that is constructing a network of universal trails that are built to be as accessible as possible to the widest range of people possible, but not paved, so they're natural surface trails suitable for wheelchair use," said Five Valleys Land Trust stewardship Director Jenny Tollefson.

Emily Brown/MTN News

By partnering with Summit Independent Living, Five Valleys is making sure anyone can learn about the land they're on by pushing a button.

"What we're trying to do is create an opportunity for people who are blind or who have low vision to be able to access the interpretive materials that are on the signs. We decided to not use Braille and instead use audio," Tollefson said.

Just down the road in Clinton, $20,000 will construct a picnic pavilion at the Clinton Community Park. The pavilion will add a developed space to relax and hang out next to the skate park, which opened in 2023.

Emily Brown/MTN News

Also looking at accessibility, Bonner School now has just under $30,000 to redo its playground and add a volleyball court.

"We are hoping to put a new updated structure that's ADA accessible," PTA President Annie Bahm said.

Bahm notes that the playground structure is decaying after many years of consistent use.

"Some of the metal structures, they have been here since at least the 1980s if not earlier. There's 350 kids and this is the only playground," she said.

Bahm sees these upgrades as the county investing in the Bonner community.

Emily Brown/MTN News

"Not only do we need a new playground at the school, but we need a place in the community where the kids can come," Bahm said. "Not only will it be a safe place for them to go, but also people can come and meet here and they can meet other families."

Plus, in Lolo, $10,530 will create a public winter ice skating rink at West View Park. The Lolo Community Council wants to create a place where winter family fun will thrive.

Additionally, in Seeley Lake, Scenic Montana Trails is sponsoring 28 miles of new mountain bike and multi-use trails near the current Seeley Creek Nordic Ski area.

"With this grant funding, they're going to be doing some initial surveying alignments for the first 7.4 miles of the larger 28-mile trail system," Gunther said.