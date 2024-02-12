Missoula County scam victims recount experiences; officials offer advice

MISSOULA — Most of us probably believe we’d never fall victim to any kind of scam.

Even so, the Montana Department of Office of Consumer Protection reports it kept Montanans from being duped of some $800,000 last year after fielding almost 1,000 scam complaints.

Keeping up with online or phone scams is nearly impossible, so, it’s up to you to protect yourself, your identity and your money.

“I was very heartbroken. I get my hopes up of getting a home," said Ruby Thomas who was a victim of a rental scam. And how can somebody—how can somebody do this?”

Ruby and Mike Thomas thought their days of being homeless were over.

They saved enough to buy a camper — which then caught fire and burned. So, Mike turned to Facebook Marketplace.

“I posted that my wife and I are homeless and looking for a place to rent," Mike Thomas said.

Someone, claiming to be a local realtor sent him a message saying she could help.

“$1,600 a month — a house in the Rattlesnake. Gave me the address, [I] looked at it. I mean, it was beautiful. And seemed legit," Mike said of the 10-page lease agreement.

Mike continued, "Something’s not right, she’s talking to me at 4 o’clock in the morning. Real estate offices aren’t open at 4:00 in the morning.”

When they went to see the house, of course, it wasn’t for rent, "You just totally scammed us, and we are not happy," Mike told MTN News.

It was too late, the $2,400 dollars they sent through Zelle was gone.

Another scam victim we talked with was Alicia Lairy, who lost thousands when she received a call from her bank telling her an account was compromised.

She was told that she needed to punch in some codes so the fraud department could protect her.

They called Lairy while she was busy and distracted at work; then they said the words "wire transfer."

“Now you have my undivided attention and I'm panicked and I'm worried,” Lairy told MTN News.

Lairy is smart, but the scammers know the tricks.

“They knew what to say and what to do and [were] very psychological," Lairy said. "So, to wear me down like that takes a good psychological process.”

A total of $25,000 was pulled out of her account — and was gone.

“We have long cons and short cons,” said Missoula County Sheriff's Office Detective Glenville Kedie of the crimes he goes investigates.

“Last year, just me alone — I investigated $1.7 million in fraud in Missoula County," Kedie said. "That is the devastation factor."

Scammers can reach out through a phone call, through a text, through an email, or through a website you frequent — but there’s one universal goal.

“Some of these — they’re working out of boiler rooms in India. This is their job; to call people and convince you that they deserve your money more than you do," Kedie explained.

Kedie has some advice on how to defend yourself from savvy scammers.

“The best way to prevent this is to think it through. Verify everything yourself," Kedie said. "People think that the number that appears on your phone is somehow sacrosanct information but any number can be spoofed. They go on fear or they go on excitement."

Another line of defense is to check the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page for news on the latest scams. Additionally, anyone who gets ripped off should report the crime.

Lairy is still fighting for justice, two years later.

Meanwhile, Mike and Ruby Thomas have a place to stay thanks to their church — and trying to stay strong.

"Even though we lost $2,400, it’s a trial. It’s a trial, but it’s also a testament that we’re still pressing on," Mike said.

Detective Kedie told MTN News about one woman who was told by scammers that ninja assassins would come and hurt her if she didn’t pay them money — so she did.

Businesses are also the targets of scam artists. One local business got scammed out of about $400,000 in a wire transfer scam.

The bottom line is this can happen to anyone.

Suggestions on how people can protect themselves from falling victim to a scam:

