Missoula County Sheriff’s Office: New scam being reported

MISSOULA — Local law enforcement is warning people about another scam that has been making the rounds.

Missoula County has been receiving reports about a Lt. Robert Kennedy calling and threatening outstanding warrants or requesting bond money.



The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office notes in a social media post that scammers frequently use "spoofed" numbers, “making it appear that they are calling from your local sheriff's office, other county office or detention facility.”

Those behind the scam will tell people they have an outstanding warrant for an unpaid debt or minor infraction and that a fine is due.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the scammers will demand immediate payments by money transfer, buying a prepaid credit card or buying gift cards.

People who receive these types of calls should immediately hang up or call the agency, organization or person to verify the information.

Additionally, the Sheriff’s Office advises that people shouldn’t click on links in a text or email or call a given number without verification.

Visit https://consumer.ftc.gov/features/scam-alerts for additional information on avoiding and reporting scams.