Injured snowmoblier rescued in Missoula County

MISSOULA — Missoula County 911 received an SOS text from a group of snowmobilers stating that one rider had sustained multiple injuries on Friday afternoon.

The Missoula County Sheriff’s Office along with Missoula County Search and Rescue, Missoula Emergency Services Inc (MESI), the Missoula Rural Fire District, Two Bear Air, US Forest Service personnel and Life Flight responded to assist in the rescue.

Forest Service employees from the Lolo Pass Visitors Center established communication with the responding agencies and prepared the injured snowmobiler for air support.

“This is a good reminder to ensure that if you are not with a group that someone knows your intended route and location," the Missoula County Sheriff’s Office stated.

"More importantly, if you are in a location that will not allow you to call, but can text, you can connect with 911,” the social media post continued.

