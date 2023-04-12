Watch Now
NewsMissoula County

Actions

Missoula County Sheriff's Office seeking info on missing 18-year-old

Joseph Thompson
Missoula County Sheriff's Office
Joseph Thompson, 18, was last seen approximately four to five up Southside Road at around 4 a.m. on April 11, 2023.
Joseph Thompson
Posted at 4:03 PM, Apr 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-12 18:11:23-04

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about an 18-year-old who has been reported missing.

Joseph Thompson is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Joseph was last seen approximately four to five up Southside Road at around 4 a.m. on April 11, 2023.

Missing Man Joseph Thompson Map

Joseph was last seen wearing an orange/red Aunt Jemima sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans high-top shoes.

Anyone with information about Joesph's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or call the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 406-258-3713.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Golf over 700 holes for $119!