Missoula County Sheriff's Office seeking info on missing 18-year-old

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is looking for information about an 18-year-old who has been reported missing.

Joseph Thompson is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

Joseph was last seen approximately four to five up Southside Road at around 4 a.m. on April 11, 2023.

MTN News

Joseph was last seen wearing an orange/red Aunt Jemima sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans high-top shoes.

Anyone with information about Joesph's whereabouts is asked to call 911 immediately or call the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 406-258-3713.