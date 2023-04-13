Watch Now
Search continuing for missing 18-year-old in Missoula County

Joseph Thompson
Missoula County Sheriff's Office
Joseph Thompson, 18, was last seen approximately four to five up Southside Road at around 4 a.m. on April 11, 2023.
Joseph Thompson
Posted at 10:30 AM, Apr 13, 2023
MISSOULA - A search is continuing for an 18-year-old who has been reported missing west of Missoula.

Missoula County Search and Rescue along with Two Bear Air were looking for Joseph Thompson on Thursday morning.

The Missoula County Sheriff's Office is also interviewing people who saw Thompson prior to him being reported missing.

Missing Man Joseph Thompson Map

He was last seen approximately four to five miles up Southside Road at around 4 a.m. on April 11, 2023.

Thompson is 6 feet tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has blue eyes and blonde hair.

He was last seen wearing an orange/red Aunt Jemima sweatshirt, blue jeans and black Vans high-top shoes.

Anyone with information about Thompson's whereabouts is asked to call 911 or call the Missoula County Sheriff's Office at 406-258-3713.

- information from Kathryn Roley included in this report.

