Missoula County to host hazard prevention open house

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Office of Emergency Management is holding an open house for its updated pre-disaster mitigation plan.

With wildfires, blizzards and floods being so common in this area, it can be difficult to identify which areas may be affected by these.

This is why Missoula County wants the public’s help to identify these areas.

“So we really want to hear from the public what they think their hazards are whether it’s at home or at work and to find ways to mitigate or to lessen the impacts of those disasters, Missoula County Deputy Disaster and Emergency Services Coordinator Nick Holloway explained. "We really want to preserve property, reduce property damage and reduce life safety issues from future disasters.”

The open house will take place Wednesday, June 21, 2023, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Missoula County Elections Center on North Russell Street.