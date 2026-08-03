Missoula County's FY27 budget proposes 3.25% property tax increase to keep up with rising costs

MISSOULA — Missoula County presented its 2027 budget last Thursday, with a couple of changes compared to 2026.

The changes are largely because of increasing inflation and the cost of living.

“We kind of had chronic vacancies that we just couldn't fill. We've had some really good success, kind of brought those departments up. So there are changes this year to keep up with the cost of living, but they're not driving our costs,” said Chris Lounsbury, chief administrative officer for Missoula County.

Lounsbury says that for the county’s 2027 budget, there is a proposed 3.25% property tax increase for county residents.

“We're trying to stay under that inflationary number like we normally do,” said Lounsbury.

The property tax increase wouldn’t go towards anything new; it would simply help the county keep up with the rising costs it’s seeing across the board.

For example, health coverage for county employees has seen a 16% increase in cost over the past two years.

“10% and 6% is just unfortunately not something we can absorb without having to look at increasing that source of funding, which is the permissive medical levy,” said Lounsbury.

A permissive medical levy, which helps cover the costs to provide health insurance for county employees, is already factored into the 3.25% property tax increase.

Overall, the 3.25% increase would result in an additional $32 per year for a home assessed at the county’s average of $570,000.

There is also an additional 1.25% property tax increase for road maintenance that the commissioners will decide on at a later date.

The final budget is expected to be adopted in September, with several public hearings being held before then.