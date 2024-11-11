Missoula Cub Scout Pack retires tattered American flags

MISSOULA — Ahead of Veterans Day, Missoula’s Cub Scout Pack 4104 commemorated the people, and flags that have served this country. The Pack hosted an American flag retirement ceremony in Windsor Park on Sunday.

The scouts gave salutes and speeches as they honored tattered flags, no longer fit to fly. To retire the worn flags, the scouts burned them, in accordance with the U.S. Flag Code.

For Kimberly Minckler, Pack 4104’s advancement chair, the ceremony is key to passing on a tradition of respecting military service.

“I come from a family of veterans. My father was medically discharged from the Marines. He served our country over in Vietnam. My stepfather. Both of my grandfathers,” Minckler said. “It's just really important for me to recognize our veterans and to show our kids what our country means to us.”

Scouts recited poems about the flag, sang “God Bless America” and read the names of family member who served but could not attend. One at a time, they retired each of the worn flags with a salute.

“Honestly, I have never seen these kids react so strongly and be so reverent,” Minckler said. “They really love it. They want to participate. They want to be the ones that are reading our scripts. They want to be up there shaking the veterans’ hands. They want to be a part of it.”

