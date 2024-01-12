Missoula doctor provides cold weather safety advice

MISSOULA — Two big concerns during a major winter weather event are frostbite and carbon monoxide poisoning.

Frostbite is like a burn; you can experience numbness and tingling in your fingers and toes. When it comes to carbon monoxide poisoning, two big symptoms are nausea and vomiting.



It's important when walking around in extreme cold to be dressed warmly for the weather to avoid frostbite. It's also important to make sure that vents are properly ventilated if you are using a heat source from propane or even a wood-fired stove.

Dr. Aaron Feist with Community Medical Center in Missoula says that if you are planning on traveling during the extreme weather, it's important to be prepared.

“I think that if you are going to be traveling outside the city or out of town — definitely if you’re going to be going on unpaved roads — make sure to have possibly two to three days of your medications," Dr. Feist advised. If you’re diabetic, make sure that you have food and supplies available so that you don’t get caught into a situation where you’re out for 12 to 24 hours where no one can come and get you — and you don’t get ill."

It's also important to keep a full tank of gas and allow for extra time when on the roads.