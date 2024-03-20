Missoula Economic Partnership to support Roseburg Forestry Products laid off employees

MISSOULA — The Missoula Economic Partnership, Missoula County's economic development agency, \help local businesses connect to resources if they're looking to expand while also working to bring more industry to the county.

The organization will assist laid-off employees who need to move forward. So, on Wednesday, upon hearing of the Roseburg Forest Products closure, the Missoula Economic Partnership says they jumped into action to help the plant's employees.

"When an employer announces a closure, we help to mobilize our partners, our resources through state and local government," shared Missoula Economic Partnership Deputy Director Nicole Rush.

She continued, "Since the announcement [sharing the closure of Roseburg Forest Products] we worked with the HR team over at Roseburg as well as the Missoula Job Service. They are already working together to connect employees to the benefits they're eligible for through unemployment insurance, benefits related to retraining if they decide to go back to school, connecting them to other employment opportunities in the area."

Rush also stated that the Missoula Economic Partnership will work with Roseburg and with the City of Missoula to find what companies will be best suited to take over the location. For now, however, she said it is too soon to say what will come of the site.