Missoula County officials react to Roseburg Forest Products closure

MISSOULA — The announcement of the closure of Roseburg Forest Products comes just days after Pyramid Mountain Lumber announced its closure.

Between both two companies, there are roughly 250 jobs that will be lost; 100 at Pyramid Mountain Lumber and 150 at Roseburg Forest Products.



We spoke with Missoula County officials about Roseburg’s closure. They say the economic ripples of these two events are sure to be felt for a long time.

Missoula County Commissioner Dave Strohmaier expressed condolences for those who have lost their jobs.

“There’s no way to sugarcoat that. This is a bad, and a very dislocating situation for everyone involved," Strohmaier told MTN.

"And we in Missoula County want to do what we can, to work with all the stakeholders to help in any way we can to make this situation a little bit better," Strohmaier continued.

While Pyramid Mountain Lumber plans to continue its operation into August, Roseburg Forest Products will close its doors in May.

While both of these closures came as a surprise to Missoula County officials, they do not forecast any further economic downturns for the forest products industry.

However, they note that this is not to say that something couldn’t happen.

As both of these closures sink in for Missoula County, we will continue to keep you updated on the fallout of these losses.