Missoula Elections Office hosting voter registration, education event

MISSOULA - The Missoula County Elections Office will hold a voter registration and election education event on Tuesday evening as part of National Voter Registration Day.

The event will begin at 6 p.m. in the south room of the Elections Center, which is located at 140 North Russell Street.

People will be able to register or update their registration outside of regular business hours. The event will feature a presentation by Elections Administrator Bradley Seaman about the checks and balances that keep elections safe and secure.

The presentation will include information on voter registration, ballot processing for polling places and mail elections, measures elections officials take to ensure the integrity of elections and how people can get involved in the elections process.

Residents who can’t attend the event in person can watch a stream of the event on www.missoulavotes.com.

Regular registration for the Nov. 8 federal general election ends Tuesday, Oct. 11. Following that date, residents will have to register to vote or update their registration in person at the Elections Office or at a satellite event.

Information about voter registration in Missoula County is available online at http://missoula.co/registertovote.

According to the National Voter Registration Day website, as many as 25% of eligible Americans are not registered to vote.