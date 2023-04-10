Missoula Emergency Winter Shelter closes, help still available for homeless

MISSOULA - The place that kept hundreds of people warm throughout the winter in Missoula is closing its doors on Monday.

The Poverello Emergency Winter Shelter on Johnson Street has been open since Oct. 31, 2022, helping those experiencing homelessness stay warm.

Poverello Center executive director Jill Bonny says that after looking back over the past winter, she's seen a growing need for the center’s services.

“The average went from last winter being 70 people per night to 116 people per night as the average this winter,” Bonny said.

Poverello Center leaders held a meeting to recap this year’s winter just days before the center’s closure on April 10.

“When we saw the numbers get so high, so quickly this last fall, we knew we needed to adjust and so we tore down a wall in the emergency winter shelter to make more space,” Bonny explained.

The Poverllo Center saw a busy winter with Bonny saying the average number of people increased by 40-to-50 per night this winter. And leaders have a few ideas about why.

“There isn’t an authorized camping site anymore like there was last winter, so I think we have those individuals that were seeking shelter at the emergency winter shelter,” she explained. “Also, we’re just wrapping up our third year in the same location. I think people just know that the Emergency Winter Shelter is going to start in November and they're going to have a place to be in winter.”

“There’s not enough beds once the winter shelter closes in Missoula for all the people that need a bed to sleep in at night,” Bonny continued.

We asked Bonny where the people experiencing homelessness in Missoula would go next.

“We let them know they can come to the [Poverello] main shelter on West Broadway. We tell them about the Temporary Safe Outdoors Space (TSOS). Hope Rescue Mission also has a drop-in center in the day where they can go and spend time.”

The best action for people in need of the Poverello Center’s services is to stay connected.

“If you don’t have the ability to come in for shelter, please get in contact with our homeless outreach team that can provide some services for you while not in [the] shelter,” Bonn advised.

The homeless outreach team is on the ground helping people in need who are not in the shelter.

The Poverello Center is also asking the public to donate items for those in need. Items such as tents sleeping bags, and backpacks are all acceptable for donations. Click here for additional information.