Missoula findings from code reform open houses

MISSOULA — A few weeks ago the Our Missoula Growth Policy Update and Code Reform team held open houses to gather the community’s opinion on housing reform.

The residents participated in an activity that helped the city determine what kind of housing developments they would like to see in different areas.

The areas were divided into urban, suburban, and rural areas and the city saw a trend.

“Across the board, in all three areas we saw on average kind of an appetite for medium levels of housing diversity,” Emily Gluckin the senior planner for the Our Missoula Growth Policy Update and Reform Team explained.

“And what that means is housing that would include ADU’s duplexes, triplexes, and quadplexes and smaller cottage courts. So we were able to kind of determine that people were okay with a little bit more density and different types of housing than what we see today in a lot of areas across the city.”

The Our Missoula Growth Policy team will continue to hold workshops that will focus on what is important to the residents when it comes to the future of housing.

More information can be found at https://www.engagemissoula.com/phases-of-our-missoula.