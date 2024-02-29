Missoula Fire Department requests funding levy

MISSOULA — The Missoula Fire Department has not added another staffing position to its ranks for 16 years even as the city has grown by more than 15% in that same time frame.

In an effort to meet the growing need for their resources, MFD requested a permanent levy to the Missoula City Council on Wednesday that would raise about $7 million annually for the fire department through property taxes. The levy would allow for a sixth fire station.

During the Public Safety, Health and Operations Committee meeting, Missoula Fire Chief Gordy Hughes said the levy would also allow for a faster response time, which could save lives and property and also keep down homeowners insurance premiums.

City Council member Stacie Anderson says that while it's a hard time to ask residents to tax themselves, it's a necessary levy.

“This to me is a critical component of what it means to live in the city. I think that it's a value that Missoulians want a well-run responsive fire department to come to them in their time of need. If you break it on average this would be less than a dollar a day per household.

The levy will now go to the MissoulaCity Council on Monday, March 4. If it passes then it'll be put on the June 4, 2024, ballot.