Missoula firefighters battling stubborn shop fire in Lower Miller Creek

MISSOULA — Missoula area firefighters are on the scene of a large shop fire that started early Tuesday morning in the Lower Miller Creek neighborhood.

The fire was reported around 5:30 a.m. behind a home on Haugen Drive.

The large two-story shop building and garage — which is to the rear of the home — was fully engulfed in flames when the first units arrived on scene. And flames have continued to burn hotly in the interior of the shop and through the roof.

Fire crews initially attacked the blaze from both the east and west ends of the building. The biggest challenge is getting water to the site, with tankers having to make repeated trips to refill. Both the Missoula Fire Department and the Missoula Rural Fire District were involved in the operation.

There were also some initial indications on scene the building also contained an upstairs apartment, but we observed no evidence of anyone being injured. The blaze is expected to burn well into the morning, and we'll have more details as they become available.