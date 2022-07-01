Missoula fireworks reminder issued

MISSOULA - The City of Missoula is issuing a fireworks reminder for the long 4th of July weekend.

People are being reminded that the use of most fireworks in Missoula is illegal. Fireworks are prohibited on open space lands, all U.S. Forest Service lands, in City and County parks and County-managed recreation areas, and at all Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks fishing access sites. This includes Fort Missoula Regional Park.

"In addition to concern about fire danger, City and County staff receive numerous public complaints each year that fireworks frighten and disturb neighbors, upset pets, upset veterans, and cause injuries," a news release states.

The Fireworks Report Line is open 24 hours a day through July 5. People can report fireworks violations at 406-258-4850. Police officers and fire department personnel will respond to as many complaints as possible.

City officials note that firefighters, as well as police officers, have the authority to issue citations. The penalties are $100 plus court costs for a first offense and $300 plus court costs for a second offense during the same calendar year.

The Missoula City Council amended the fireworks ordinance in 2014 to allow the sale and discharge of “novelty” fireworks in the city. These include sparklers, party poppers, and other small fireworks. Visit the City website at http://www.ci.missoula.mt.us/1763/Fireworks for a complete description.

A public fireworks display will be held following the Missoula Paddleheads game on Friday, July 1. The Southgate Mall will not sponsor a fireworks show this year.